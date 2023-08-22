Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Invincible

The Invincible launches this November

After a long wait, we've finally been given the new release date.

The Invincible will launch on the 6th of November for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, according to a new trailer.

Based on the sci-fi novel by Stanisław Lem, The Invincible takes us to the hostile planet Regis 3. With our crewmates missing and our chances of survival dwindling, we'll be sent on a narrative adventure we won't soon forget.

Your choices will matter in The Invincible, and you'll be able to shape the story depending on the paths you pick. Some have already given the game a go, as a demo was made available earlier in the year.

