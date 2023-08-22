The Invincible launches this November

HQ

The Invincible will launch on the 6th of November for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, according to a new trailer.

Based on the sci-fi novel by Stanisław Lem, The Invincible takes us to the hostile planet Regis 3. With our crewmates missing and our chances of survival dwindling, we'll be sent on a narrative adventure we won't soon forget.

Your choices will matter in The Invincible, and you'll be able to shape the story depending on the paths you pick. Some have already given the game a go, as a demo was made available earlier in the year.