The Invincible has been delayed to 2022

The Polish studio Starward Industries recently released a brand new teaser trailer for its upcoming horror action adventure, The Invincible. This first person sci-fi title was initially announced for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and PC last year. Now it is under development by the team led by the former CD Projekt RED senior producer Marek Markuszewski.

The Invincible was set to launch in 2021, but with its first teaser trailer being delivered, it has also been confirmed that the game is delayed and its release window is rescheduled to 2022.

If you don't know yet, The Invincible is "set in a retro-future timeline. Waking up on a hostile planet, you embark on a mysterious mission to find the missing crew of your spaceship. Whilst trying to survive, terrifying secrets of the planet will unfold in front of you", as the description on Steam reads.

