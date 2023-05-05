The Invincible demo is available now

HQ

A free demo for the upcoming narrative adventure game The Invincible is available to download now on Steam.

The Invincible lets players take on the role of Yasna, who leads a rescue mission onto the hostile planet of Regis III. It's set for release later this year but if you're looking to get an early hands-on experience of what The Invincible is all about, you may as well check out the demo on Steam.

You've not got a load of time to play it, either, as the demo will no longer be available after the 11th of May. Might as well check it out while you've got the time if The Invincible sounds like your sort of space-faring adventure title.