The Invincible creator, Starward Industries, to launch Into the Fire into Early Access this year

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After delivering The Invincible a while back, developer Starward Industries is getting ready to unleash its next project, as it's almost time for Into the Fire to debut. Appearing recently at the Day of the Devs showcase, Into the Fire will be arriving in an Early Access state on PC as soon as this year on an undetermined date, with plans to also offer playtests "soon".

As for what this game is about, it's an extraction title, but not a tense extraction shooter before you start to perspire and shake uncontrollably... The aim is to take on the role of a skilled rescue operative who runs head-first into an exploding volcano to fight fires, hunt down survivors, and escort them to safety, all before cataclysm strikes.

With quite a unique premise, you can see the latest trailer for Into the Fire below, alongside a few new screenshots of the game. Expect news soon on the official launch date for the project.