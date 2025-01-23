The International to head to Hamburg for 2025

HQ

One of the biggest esports tournaments of the year is the annual The International. The Dota 2 event used to be by-far the most premier event on the esports calendar, boasting a prize pool that often topped tens of millions of dollars thanks to its crowdfunding element in-game, however, Valve changed this a few years ago and now it often has a much more reasonable prize pool, more in-line with other major tournaments.

Talking about The International, Valve has now revealed the host city, country, and dates for the 2025 event. The tournament will be heading to Hamburg, Germany between September 11-14, for action hosted at the Barclays Arena in front of a live crowd.

We don't yet know any further about schedules or attending teams as of yet, but it has been affirmed that 16 organisations will be present and battling it out for a slice of what will no doubt be millions of dollars.