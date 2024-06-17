The International Olympics Committee wants another go at esports

HQ

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has faced a lot of challenges with incorporating esports into its games. The past has seen various events hosted, but they tend to fail to attract the biggest stars in the industry and usually don't revolve around the largest and most prominent games and competitive scenes due to the IOC's stance on combat and warfare, meaning Call of Duty and Counter-Strike and other big shooters or even bloody fighters aren't present or selected. However, despite these hurdles, the IOC wants another crack at esports.

And we'll be seeing this at the Paris games this July/August, as IOC president Thomas Bach has revealed that there will be an Olympic Esports Games hosted in France next month and that it will be separated from the organisational and financial model for the regular Olympic Games.

There's no clear explanation as to what this means or how the IOC will manage to attract the top teams and organisations away from the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia that is being hosted at the same time and is offering tens of millions of pounds in prize money. Still, Bach does add:

"With the creation of Olympic Esports Games, the IOC is taking a major step forward and is keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution. We are very excited how enthusiastically the esports community represented in our Esports Commission has engaged with this initiative. This is further proof of the attractivity of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for."