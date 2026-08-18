The International 2026: The eight-team Playoffs bracket is locked in with action commencing on August 20

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The biggest Dota 2 tournament of the calendar year is set to come to a close by the end of the week. The annual The International has been underway in Shanghai, China for around a week already, and now the Group Stage of play has come to a close with all eyes on the Playoffs.

In total, eight teams remain alive in the tournament, each of whom have been seeded into a double-elimination bracket where organisations have a singular second chance before being eliminated for good. To this end, the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals have now been locked in, with the opening fixtures for this phase of play now locked in. Check out the fixtures below.

The International 2026 Playoffs Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (August 20):



Iron Wing vs. Team Spirit at 3:00 BST/4:00 CEST



Team Vision vs. BoomBoys at 6:00 BST/7:00 CEST



Team Liquid vs. Team Yandex at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Nigma Galaxy vs. Team Falcons at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



As for the prize pool for this year's tournament, due to the crowdfunding element, it is constantly changing, with it hitting $3.138 million as of the time of writing, with around $1.333 million of that total being handed to the victor.