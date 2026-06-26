The International 2026: Team Spirit and Team Vision claim Europe's first two slots

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We mentioned that we'd be back today to spotlight the fixtures for The International 2026's Europe qualifiers for the weekend ahead, and that is precisely what we're here to do. It should be known, however, that out of the four slots assigned to Europe through this qualifier, already two slots have been filled as the Upper Bracket has been completed and Team Spirit and Team Vision came out on top.

The former beat Nigma Galaxy in a 2-1 manner while the latter defeated Virtus.pro in a 2-1 result too, meaning both have punched their tickets to the premier Dota 2 tournament, all while the losers drop into the Lower Bracket and now await challengers in a bid to secure the final two spots.

As for these challengers, we won't know for certain until tomorrow's games come to a close. Nigma Galaxy and V.P await opponents in Round 4 of the Lower Bracket, with both Rounds 2 and 3 yet to be played.

To this end, the fixtures for June 26-28 can be seen in full below.

Lower Bracket Round 2 - June 26



Enjoy vs. Huligani at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Natus Vincere vs. Mouz at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Yellow Submarine vs. Modus at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



Power Rangers vs. Team Bald at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Round 3 - June 27



Winner of NAVI/Mouz vs. Winner of Enjoy/Huligani at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Winner of Power Rangers/Team Bald vs. Winner of Yellow Submarine/Modus at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Round 4 - June 28



Virtus.pro vs. Winner of Round 3 #1 (NAVI/Bald vs. Enjoy/Huligani)



Nigma Galaxy vs. Winner of Round 3 #2 (Power Rangers/Team Bald vs. Yellow Submarine/Modus)



Who do you think will secure the final two The International spots for Europe?