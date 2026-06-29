The International 2026: Nigma Galaxy and Huligani secure final two European slots

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As we touched upon ahead of the weekend, the final regional qualifiers for The International 2026 were taking place in the days that followed, with three final spots to be filled by two European teams and one North American squad.

Talking specifically about the European round of action, we now know of the confirmed two other teams who have punched a ticket to the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the year, as following Team Spirit and Team Vision earning their slots before the weekend, both Nigma Galaxy and Huligani has now followed suit.

For the former, Nigma Galaxy, this simply meant taking care of business in the fourth round of the Lower Bracket, as after slipping to Team Spirit in the third round of the Upper Bracket where a The International ticket was on the line, the team waited for an opponent, ended up being seeded against Yellow Submarine, and then took care of business in a 2-1 result to secure a ticket.

As for the latter, Huligani had to go through the entire Lower Bracket, staving off elimination four times before landing a The International spot. The final hurdle came against Virtus.pro, who had slipped into the Lower Bracket after losing to Team Vision in the Upper Bracket's final match, before then failing once more in the Lower Bracket against Huligani in a 2-1 manner, ultimately meaning the organisation missed out on The International on two occasions, not that Huligani will mind much.

These four European qualified teams join a bunch of invited squads from the Europe and CIS regions, including Aurora Gaming, BoomBoys, Team Falcons, Team Liquid, 1w Team, and Team Yandex.