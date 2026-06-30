The International 2026: Here are all 16 teams who will be attending the main event

HQ

The regional qualifiers have concluded and now we know the confirmed 16 teams who will be travelling to Shanghai, China to compete in the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the calendar year, The International.

In total, seven teams were directly invited, while four European teams earned spots through their regional qualifier, with two spots going to China, and then one each to Southeast Asia, North America, and South America.

With The International 2026 to happen between August 13-23 and all at the Oriental Sports Center in the Chinese city, with $1.6 million on the line, you can see the full slate of confirmed teams below. We don't yet have any arranged groups of bracket seeding, so stay tuned for this in the imminent future.

Invited The International 2026 teams:



Aurora Gaming



BoomBoys



Team Falcons



Team Liquid



1w Team



Xtreme Gaming



Team Yandex



European regional qualifier teams:



Team Spirit



Team Vision



Nigma Galaxy



Huligani



Chinese regional qualifier teams:



Team Resilience



Vici Gaming



Southeast Asian regional qualifier team:



OG



North American regional qualifier team:



GamerLegion



South American regional qualifier team:



LGD Gaming



It should also be noted that The International won't be the next major Dota 2 tournament, as the Esports World Cup event will happen in Paris, France between July 7-19.