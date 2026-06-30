The International 2026: Here are all 16 teams who will be attending the main event
The biggest Dota 2 tournament of the calendar year will be taking place in Shanghai, China between August 13-23.
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The regional qualifiers have concluded and now we know the confirmed 16 teams who will be travelling to Shanghai, China to compete in the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the calendar year, The International.
In total, seven teams were directly invited, while four European teams earned spots through their regional qualifier, with two spots going to China, and then one each to Southeast Asia, North America, and South America.
With The International 2026 to happen between August 13-23 and all at the Oriental Sports Center in the Chinese city, with $1.6 million on the line, you can see the full slate of confirmed teams below. We don't yet have any arranged groups of bracket seeding, so stay tuned for this in the imminent future.
Invited The International 2026 teams:
- Aurora Gaming
- BoomBoys
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- 1w Team
- Xtreme Gaming
- Team Yandex
European regional qualifier teams:
- Team Spirit
- Team Vision
- Nigma Galaxy
- Huligani
Chinese regional qualifier teams:
- Team Resilience
- Vici Gaming
Southeast Asian regional qualifier team:
- OG
North American regional qualifier team:
- GamerLegion
South American regional qualifier team:
- LGD Gaming
It should also be noted that The International won't be the next major Dota 2 tournament, as the Esports World Cup event will happen in Paris, France between July 7-19.