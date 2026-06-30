The International 2026: GamerLegion secures final North American ticket

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Yesterday, we touched upon The International 2026's Europe qualifier, and how we now know the final two teams who are joining the other European qualified sides. We can also do similar for the North American portion of the qualifiers.

The past weekend saw two final rounds of regional qualifier play taking place, and one of these was for North America, where four teams were competing for one final spot at the main event. It turns out, only one team was really competing, as during the double-elimination bracket, GamerLegion proved to be by far the best team among the list, as the organisation defeated 4 Anchors and Illmeria initially 2-0 in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, then defeated The Bug 2-0 in the Upper Bracket Final, before dispatching 4 Anchors and Illmeria a second time 3-0 in the Grand Final.

This all means that GamerLegion will be travelling to Shanghai, China for the main event where it will be the only North American-based team to be present.