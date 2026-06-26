The International 2026: GamerLegion awaits an opponent in North American qualifier final

HQ

After this weekend, we'll know the full list of teams who have qualified for The International. As it stands, most of the regional qualifiers have taken place, but the European event is set to conclude this weekend and the North American event will wrap up over night.

To this end on the latter point, building on our report from yesterday, now we can add that only two games are left to be played, with a team already awaiting an opponent in the Grand Final. Three teams are still active in this qualifier but only one will advance and reach The International, so to see the matches planned for tonight, check out the fixtures below.

Lower Bracket Final - June 26



The Bug vs. 4 Anchors and Ilmeria at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST



Grand Final - June 27



GamerLegion vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST



GamerLegion punched its Grand Final spot by defeating The Bug in the Upper Bracket Final in a 2-0 result, all while 4 Anchors and Illmeria knocked out GG Boom yesterday in the Lower Bracket Semifinal in a 2-0 manner.

What are you expecting from tonight's matches?