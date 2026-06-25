The International 2026: Four teams remain in the North American qualifier with one main event ticket on the line

HQ

The International will return and offer premier Dota 2 competitive action this August, between the 13th and the 23rd. Already, we know many of the teams who will be in-attendance, as the invited squads have been shared and the qualifiers for the South America, China, and Southeast Asia regions have all finished.

You can read more into the current situation in the European qualifiers by heading over here, and as for the final remaining region, North America, the long and short of it is that there are four teams left in contention with only one spot left to fill.

There are four matches left to be played in the North American Closed Qualifier, with this determining the first Grand Final team and then progressively knocking out the other squads until the other Grand Final spot is filled. The winner of the Grand Final will get the only available The International ticket from this event, and as for the fixtures and when each game takes place, you can see this below.

Lower Bracket Semifinal - June 25



GG Boom vs. 4 Anchors and Illmeria at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST



Upper Bracket Final - June 26



The Bug vs. GamerLegion at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Final - June 26



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST



Grand Final - June 27



Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST



Who do you think will snag the last available slot for the region?