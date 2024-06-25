The International 2024's qualified teams have been locked in

HQ

For a long while, The International was the biggest esports event of the year thanks to its massive and ridiculous prize pools that often totaled tens of millions of dollars. However, Valve adjusted how prize money was crowdfunded and now the event offers a less eye-catching cash incentive.

This doesn't mean that the event is any less exciting from a competitive sense, and we'll get another taste of exactly this in September when the 2024 tournament is held in Denmark. With that tournament getting steadily closer, we now know the 16 teams that will be in attendance.

You can see the full list below in an image that also reveals whether the team received a direct invitation or earned their spot through competing in one of the qualification series that concluded over the past weekend.

The full prize pool for this year's event has yet to be revealed.