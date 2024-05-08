The Insta360 X4 is a robust camera designed for all your adventures

HQ

For a one man production army, a 360 degree camera can prove to be incredibly useful, and Insta360 is one of the most well-known brands in this category.

In our latest Quick Look, we go over the latest model from the company, the X4, which makes some great improvements on previous technology. 8K resolution is available with the X4, and you also get a nifty exoskeleton, waterproofing up to 10 metres, more than two hours of battery life, and some other cool features.

Check out the full specs and our thoughts in the video below: