The Dust and Kalypso Media offers a seemingly original detective story. Here, Jesus never died on the cross but took revenge on all non-believers. The adventure begins in the early 16th century where you, in the role of inquisitor Mordimer Madderdin, must solve various murder mysteries in a very alternative Middle Ages.

We have a gameplay trailer to offer below. The game will be released "soon" for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.