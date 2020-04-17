The Inner Friend to release on consoles this month

Developer Playmind has announced that its horror adventure game The Inner Friend, which was initially released on PC in September 2018, will land on PS4 and Xbox One later this month, on April 28.

However, this is not just a port. We have been informed that there will be a brand new alternate ending coming with the console version, and what's even better is that PC users can get it through a free update as well.

"We at Playmind are very excited to be able to share our game with a brand new audience on Xbox One and Playstation 4. While we are very proud of the accolades The Inner Friend has received, we think the best validation of our work comes from our fans that have allowed us to continue to make games. We can't wait to welcome another wave of enthusiastic players to our community", says Emmanuel Sevigny, founder and CEO at Playmind.

The developer also released a new console release date trailer for fans, you can watch it below.

Are you ready for the scary ride?