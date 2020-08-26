The Initiative continues to grow with top talent

Xbox Game Studios has grown a lot during the last few years, but despite several major purchases, nothing is as interesting as The Initiative. The studio is based in Santa Monica, it has been described as an "AAAA developer" (yup, four As is king), and it has been collecting together talent from across the industry.

As revealed by the studio head Darrell Gallagher on LinkedIn, they have now hired 16 top developers from studios like Bungie, Crystal Dynamics, Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Rockstar Games. According to Gamespot, this includes people such as the Destiny 2 lead scribe Christine Thompson and Remi Lacoste, the game director on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel's Avengers, as well as Jonathan Chavez, who was the associate producer on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

It's worth pointing out that we still don't know what The Initiative is working on currently, although it is rumoured that the studio's first project is a reboot of the Perfect Dark series. Take that rumour with a pinch of salt, of course, but it's still interesting to speculate what might be in the works at the studio.