The Initiative are partnering with the Tomb Raider creators on Perfect Dark

In the middle of the night, without any previous indications, The Initiative suddenly had news to share regarding the upcoming Perfect Dark. It turns out they have started a collaboration with Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider) and wrote on Twitter:

"Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation.

The teams couldn't pass up a chance to work together. We're still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!"

This increases the development capacity a lot and hopefully will reduce the time needed create Joanna Dark's comeback, although no explanation as to why the team needed extra support was given. It should be noted though that The Initiative studio boss Darrell Gallagher previously was the studio head of Crystal Dynamics. We could totally see why he wanted to work with his old team on another reboot game featuring a female lead character that had been out of the limelight for some time.

Perfect Dark is obviously still "early in development", but hopefully this extra capacity will make things move faster.