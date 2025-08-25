The Infernal Hulk sees what happens when Bruce Banner is separated from the "big guy"

HQ

The Incredible Hulk is already a monster, no one would disagree with that, but he's also a more reserved monster thanks to the influence of Dr. Bruce Banner, his human and empathetic side. The big question is what would happen to the Hulk if Banner wasn't present and if that human side was replaced by something much, much worse...

This is precisely the topic that the upcoming The Infernal Hulk comic series will look to tell. It's part of the new Age of Monsters, and it explores how the Hulk changes after the evil Eldest rips Banner from the Hulk and claims the Hulk's body as its own.

The full description for the comic run adds: "The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster that everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, the indomitable Bruce Banner, though powerless, will stop at nothing to thwart their evil schemes!"

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with art from Nic Klein, The Infernal Hulk will begin its run on sale as soon as November 26. As for what we should expect from this run, Johnson states: "There are monsters way worse and more powerful than anything we've seen so far, bigger and stronger than Hulk with origins that go back to the foundations of the Earth. It's time to take this story to the next level, and no corner of the Marvel Universe will be left untouched before the end."

Check out the comic's cover art below.