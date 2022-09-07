The indie that comes to revolutionise party games is called Welcome to Empyreum

HQ

One of the projects that we had the opportunity to see during Gamepolis 2022 and to which we had not given justice until now was Welcome to Empyreum, by Tapioca Games, which has the support of DEV, PlayStation Talents and Trazos school. It is a party game for one to four players in which we become cleaning staff of a luxurious hotel and have to clean peculiar rooms and also perform other crazy tasks to the satisfaction of guests.

The title, with no definite release date but still scheduled for this year, as indicated on its Steam page, has some similarities to other party games such as Overcooked, Mario Party or Moving Out.

We were able to chat with Darío Pérez, producer of the game, who told us about the variety of systems and mini-games that Welcome to Empyreum includes, as each room will have different game dynamics, while sometimes we will have to perform curious tasks such as feeding carnivorous plants without dying, or taking care of a baby and picking up the mess in the room before his parents return.

HQ

Although Perez stressed that the inspiration of titles like the aforementioned Overcooked or Mario Party was important in the development, he assured us that both the final goal and the gameplay are quite differentiated and have their own style. Cleaning the dust-filled floor reminded us of Splatoon 3 games, and also the game progression system has slight similarities to Luigi's Mansion 3, as completing one floor takes us to the next, much like Mario's scary brother did while capturing ghosts. Leaving each level clean is the main objective of the game, and this is how Dario Perez explained it to us.

"First you enter the room, then you clean it completely and move on to the next one. When you complete all the rooms on the floor you complete the level. But you can also leave some rooms without cleaning 100% to save time. This would be the main goal. Because time is also vital to win."

Welcome to Empyreum will soon announce its release date, but at least we already know that apart from the PC version it will also come to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.