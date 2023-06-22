Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones game is only coming to PC and Xbox Series

It was supposed to launch of PlayStation 5 as well before Xbox bought Bethesda and the developers at Machine Games.

Machine Games and Bethesda didn't exactly give us much information when they revealed the upcoming Indiana Jones game. That has lead to rumours of it being an Xbox console exclusive and others claiming it won't. Now we seemingly know the truth.

IGN's Logan Plant has been following the trial between Xbox/Activision and the Federal Trade Commission, and some juicy details have been revealed as part of it. This includes the fact that Indiana Jones won't come to PlayStation 5. Pete Hines, the head of publishing at Bethesda, says it was supposed to, however, but Xbox Game Studios changed that agreement with Disney after buying ZeniMax - making it exclusive to PC and Xbox. Very similar to what Redfall went through.

What do you think about this?

