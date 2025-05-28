The Indiana Jones developer MachineGames has axed an unannounced title

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a huge success for Swedish developer MachineGames, otherwise best known for its Wolfenstein games. There are many indications that they will develop another Indiana Jones adventure next, but there have also been many rumours about both a new Wolfenstein and a new Quake.

And perhaps the reports were true that one of the latter two was in development, but if so, there is unfortunately a risk that they have been cancelled. It has been noticed by Bluesky user Timur222 that a developer who worked at MachineGames for seven years and left the studio in 2024, was the lead artist on a game that was cancelled without ever being announced, but was in production between 2022 and 2024.

A reasonable guess is that MachineGames and Bethesda wanted to focus more resources on the next Indiana Jones adventure instead. Whether it's Wolfenstein or Quake that was affected by this, we don't know, but they are the most rumoured games from MachineGames in recent years.