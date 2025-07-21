The incredible stats behind Scottie Scheffler's win at the Open Championships

HQ

The Open Championship, or British Open, ended with the predictable victory of Scottie Scheffler, who added his 22th profesional victory, fourth major championship, first at the prestigious British Open, the oldest active golf tournament in the world. He has only the US Open left to complete de Career Grand Slam, which could still happen before he turns 30 in June next year.

His victory has been spectacular, winning with 17 strokes under par, four and five ahead of Harris English and Chris Gotterup respectively, the reast of the podium. As El País points out, the gap between Scheffler and second place (four strokes) is the same as the gap between second and thirteenth.

Scheffler, after winning US Open this year maintains his position as World No. 1 he's hold since May 2023, for 150 weeks, only behind Tiger Woods, 683 weeks, and Greg Norman, 331 weeks.