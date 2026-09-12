The Inbetweeners confirmed to be making a comeback with original four stars returning

There have been a multitude of rumours of reports as of late suggesting The Inbetweeners would soon be making a comeback. The comedy series originally became a huge hit in the United Kingdom in the late 2000s, all following three hit seasons of television. In fact, it performed so well it soon evolved into a fully-fledged theatrical film, which even eventually led to a sequel film, of middling reception.

Since that second film, The Inbetweeners has been lost to time, with it now being around 12 years since we saw the gang heading out on ridiculous adventures. This wait is soon set to come to a close.

Netflix has revealed production has started on The Inbetweeners 3. It'll be a movie building on what came prior, except with the caveat of the cast being much older and well into their adulthood.

While there is no word as of yet in regards to a premiere date nor window, we do at least know the project will reunite the core cast of Simon Bird's Will McKenzie, James Buckley's Jay Cartwright, Blake Harrison's Neil Sutherland, and Joe Thomas' Simon Cooper, with many likely now wondering if the wider supporting cast will play a part. Netflix has yet to confirm anything on this front, but it would hardly be The Inbetweeners without Greg Davies' Phil Gilbert, for example.

Are you looking forward to the return of The Inbetweeners?