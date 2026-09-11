The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship begin with Ingebrigtsen and Duplantis' victories

HQ

The first edition of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship has began: only three days, from Septeber 11-13 in Budapest, with a streamlined format and a reduced number of participants: only defending Olympic, World and Diamond League champions, the rest are allowed only by the World Athletics Rankings.

On day 1, the Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen won men's 5,000 meters, running in12 minutes ​59.24 seconds. Only seven months after, he underwent Achilles surgery. Another star, the Swedish Mondo Duplantis, won pole vault, as expected of him, but did not manage to set a new record (after setting 16 world records in his career), jumping 6.20 meters.

Other winners on Friday include the Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh, also an Olympic champion, in high jump, jumping 1.99 meters; Merlin Hummel from Germany won hammer throw, at 81.46 metres. British Keely Hodgkinson, recent European champion, won the women's 800m semi-final, qualifying alongside Audrey Werro or Femke Broeders-Bol.