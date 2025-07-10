The inaugural members of the UK's Video Game Council has been announced

HQ

The initial members of the UK's Video Game Council has been announced. The aim of this initiative is to see a bunch of veterans coming together and working as a unit to help shape and drive forward the UK's video game industry, repping the 28,000 individuals working in the sector across over 1,750 studios - the most employees and studios in any European country.

The UK Video Game Council will be headed up by Rebellion's CEO and creative director, Jason Kingsley alongside Outright Games chairman Nick Button-Brown. As for the rest of the inaugural members, the following folk have been selected.



Emily Bailey - Green-Bit



Saad Choudri - Miniclip



Charu Desodt - Interior:Night



Kirsty Rigden - Futurlab



Dave Gould - T2



Chris Van Der Kuyl - 4J Studios



Donna Orlowski - Chucklefish



Nick Poole - Ukie



Tara Saunders - Larian



Maria Sayans - ustwo Games



Tim Varney - Microsoft



Dr. Richard Wilson - TIGA



The UK Video Game Council has been created at the request of the MP, Sir Chris Bryant, who serves as the Minister for Creative Industries, Arts, and Tourism. As for what it will set out to achieve, we're told the following:

"The UK Games Council will serve as a strategic forum, bringing together industry leaders from across the games sector to inform and support government policy."

The group will meet twice a year to "provide strategic advice on how to unlock the full economic, cultural and educational potential of the UK games industry," all while looking to "explore new opportunities for international collaboration, sector innovation and skills development."

These inaugural members have been appointed for at least the next three years.