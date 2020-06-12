The inaugural Gamescom Asia postponed until 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Another gaming event has succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Koelnmesse Singapore as the organiser of Gamescom Asia has announced that the inaugural event that was originally scheduled for this October will be postponed to 14 - 17 October 2021. It will still take place in Singapore, at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre.

"As much as we would have loved to bring the event to life this October, the current global crisis has forced us to recalibrate our wants for Gamescom Asia. The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and staff is paramount. Moreover, for an inaugural event, we felt it was important to give the regional gaming community and fans the full experience of what an international event of this scale would be like, and not anything less. Today, we confirmed our decision to postpone the live event to 2021 instead," said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director of Koelnmesse Singapore in their press release.

"The team has been in conversation extensively with all stakeholders, partners and the Singapore government over the last few weeks to decide on the best course of action for the safety of all our participants. While the common sentiment was hopefulness for large-scale events to go back to normalcy, we agreed that the world is not situationally ready for this to happen. With that, we will have to adapt and refocus our efforts on 2021, and offer digital engagements leading up to that date in support of the Asian games industry."