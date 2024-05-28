The Imperial Guard will help us feel massive in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II takes things up a notch when it comes to the level of the conflict we see in the game. Thousands of Tyranids can be coming at you at any one point, and so you might need some allies to help beat them back.

Apart from your Space Marine comrades, plenty of Imperial Guard will also be around on the battlefield. We spoke with the game's Creative Director, Oliver Hollis-Leick, on the Imperial Guard and what they mean to the player.

"One of the great reasons to include Imperial Guard is because they give context to the size and scale of a Space Marine. So, when you're walking past Cadians and they're dropping to one knee and saluting, you appreciate, wow, I'm actually massive."

"Another reason to do it is because the Imperium wage war with multiple different military groups, and we wanted to portray an epic 40K war, not just Space Marines on a mission. So, the more we could include, in terms of Acadians, there's Adeptus Mechanicus, they have their own different vehicles. The more we could do that, the better. And it is, I like the phrase, it's like a complete war, like a planetary total conflict."

So, not only are they great for boosting your ego, but they also can help out here and there. Expect them to be more like the marines in the Halo games than super soldiers capable of the things a Space Marine can do, but they're still welcome help.