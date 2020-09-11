The Immortal Mystics is set to enter the MOBA fray with a faster-paced formula

With the MOBA space dominated by League of Legends, Dota 2, and some strong contenders such as Heroes of the Storm, Smite, and Arena of Valor, it seems bold for a new studio to enter the battlefield, but Tenerife-based Mindiff wants to stir the formula a little bit with The Immortal Mystics.

The game will put teams of two-to-five characters face-to-face in your typical resource-filled arenas, but the ability to tweak armour attributes on the fly, together with a slightly quicker pace (down to 10 to 30-minute matches), are in place to make a difference.

Arenas and characters (such as Olga, in the picture below) are set in the fantasy world of Khosmium, and Mindiff's Business Development Director and co-founder Juan González Cuin believes that the "almost frantic speed" of the matches will appeal to a broader audience, to the point of evolving the genre towards something called "MOBA 2.0". Mindiff has developed its own engine for this and other projects, but there's no in-game footage available as of yet.

The Immortal Mystics will release in 2021 on PC, and later on, it will be adapted to mobile devices and consoles.