The Immortal Mystics gets release window and new screens

Introduced in September as a faster-paced MOBA, The Immortal Mystics now has a launch window of spring 2021. Mindiff will release the PC version of the free-to-play RTS and then move on to adapting the title to both mobile and unspecified consoles.

There's also a bunch of new screens below so that fans of the genre can get a better idea of what The Immortal Mystics look like in-game (as the original announcement relied more on fancy artwork). The dev team says the Lost Jungle stage is inspired by Tenerife's vistas, as the island is the homeland to part of the studio. However, we kind of dig the Little Sister-like, lollipop-wielding character a bit more.