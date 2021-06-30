The ID@Xbox boss joins Thunderful

The [email protected] boss Agostino Simonetta went from Sega to PlayStation and Microsoft as an employee, working with video games. At the Xbox team, he made sure that the [email protected] program (it lets smaller developers self-publish games on Xbox) ran as smoothly as possible and got many spectacular additions.

Now he has announced the next step in his career as he has now joined the rapidly growing Swedish publisher/developer Thunderful (SteamWorld series and much more) as chief strategy and investment officer - starting tomorrow. In a public statement, Simonetta had this to say on the next step in his career:

"It has been a pleasure and an honour to work with the [email protected] team, collaborating as part of the leadership group there and supporting developers all over the world in both pursuing and achieving their dreams. [email protected] is in an incredibly strong position to continue their fantastic work with independent developers as they continue their momentum in this next generation.

For me, Thunderful represents an opportunity to take all the experience I've amassed over the last 20 years and plug it into a publisher that has developers and their goals at their heart. Thunderful is also a great opportunity for me to continue to both help and support independent developers all over the world."

Thunderful's founder and CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson is of course happy over this talented addition, and says:

"We are game developers at heart, and we went into publishing with a vision of making sure we always put the wants and needs of game developers at the centre of what we do. That runs right through our own games, the studios we've acquired, and the appointments we've made in the business. I've known Ago for a long time. He's known throughout the industry and has those vital connections with the kind of talented studios we want to work with. Bringing him on board says everything about what we're shaping Thunderful to be: the developer's publisher."

It remains to be seen who will fill Simonetta's shoes at [email protected] and it'll of course be interesting to see what this means for Thunderful as a publisher.

Thanks MCV UK