The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has surpassed 100,000 units sold

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season, a typical Japanese style visual novel, has just officially reached the milestone of having 100,000 units sold, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer ICLA announced. Last time we heard about the number of sales was in October last year, we were informed that the game had sold 76,500 copies in total.

If you don't know, this is a simulation game that lets you play as an idol producer and train idols to "achieve the common goal of becoming a top idol", as the description on Steam reads.

In related news, The Idolmaster: Starlit Season is getting a new DLC "Catalog Vol. 6: Starlit Rainbow" on March 10, which is expected to bring more costumes, items, stories, and more.