Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Idolmaster: Starlit Season

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has surpassed 100,000 units sold

The game is getting a new season this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season, a typical Japanese style visual novel, has just officially reached the milestone of having 100,000 units sold, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer ICLA announced. Last time we heard about the number of sales was in October last year, we were informed that the game had sold 76,500 copies in total.

If you don't know, this is a simulation game that lets you play as an idol producer and train idols to "achieve the common goal of becoming a top idol", as the description on Steam reads.

In related news, The Idolmaster: Starlit Season is getting a new DLC "Catalog Vol. 6: Starlit Rainbow" on March 10, which is expected to bring more costumes, items, stories, and more.

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season

Related texts



Loading next content