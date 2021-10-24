The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has sold more than 76,500 copies

Last week, the Japanese visual novel The Idolmaster: Starlit Season just got released to PS4 and PC (via Steam). It seems that the game is quite popular, which can be seen from its numbers of sales.

According to developer ILCA and publisher Bandai Namco, The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has already sold more than 76,500 units in total, combining the number of digital sales and physical shipments. Plus the fact that the game is currently rated as Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam, we wouldn't be surprised if The Idolmaster: Starlit Season soon achieves another milestone by selling more copies.

