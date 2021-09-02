English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Idolmaster: Starlit Season

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has gone gold

The October release is still planned.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

So, we are not sure how many of you have an eye on this one, but we do know at least some of our readers will be very happy to hear the news. The cute JRPG The Idolmaster: Starlit Season, which lets you play as an idol producer and train idols to achieve the common goal of becoming a top idol, has gold gold.

It was announced via the official Twitter account of The Idolmaster franchise, the crew also once again confirmed that Starlit Season will roll out on PS4 and PC via Steam as scheduled on October 14, 2021.

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season

Thanks, gematsu

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy