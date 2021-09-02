The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has gone gold

So, we are not sure how many of you have an eye on this one, but we do know at least some of our readers will be very happy to hear the news. The cute JRPG The Idolmaster: Starlit Season, which lets you play as an idol producer and train idols to achieve the common goal of becoming a top idol, has gold gold.

It was announced via the official Twitter account of The Idolmaster franchise, the crew also once again confirmed that Starlit Season will roll out on PS4 and PC via Steam as scheduled on October 14, 2021.

Thanks, gematsu