The Idol will not be returning for a second season

Despite all of its criticisms and controversial headlines, there was a time when it looked like Sam Levinsion's The Idol might actually get a second season. However, that has since been put to bed, as now Variety has reported that HBO will not be picking the show back up for a second outing.

After the show concluded its five episode run (which was shortened from its planned six episode duration) in July, it has now been reported that the show has been cancelled. Speaking about this decision, a HBO spokesperson has added:

"The Idol' was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

To this date, the show is one of the worst received series on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critic score of 19% and an audience score of a more favourable yet still very low 41%.

Did you watch The Idol?