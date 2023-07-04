The Idol is getting very curious five-star fan reviews

The Idol has been a talking point ever since it debuted. The show has been critically panned and dubbed one of the worst TV series of the year, on top of being the subject of all manner of alarming stories about the way situations were handled on set. The latest controversy comes from how the show has been rated by fans, as Rolling Stone has noticed a very unusual pattern.

Essentially, on Rotten Tomatoes, The Idol is currently sitting at 20% by critics, but at 41% by fans. Why? Well, the show has a lot of five-star reviews from fans, which even for "bad" products isn't unusual. What is unusual is that out of 500+ five-star reviews, only nine came from accounts that have previously rated a show, meaning 98% of the five-star reviews came from first-time reviewers.

It's unclear as to what exactly is happening here, but one thing is for certain, it's a little fishy.

