The Idol is being ripped apart by critics

The return of Cannes Film Festival has seen its highs, like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, but it has also certainly had its fair share of lows, as some debuts haven't quite hit the mark.

One of these is The Idol, a new series starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Created by the writer behind HBO's Euphoria, there were some high expectations for this show, but after a lacklustre 5-minute standing ovation, the reviews are popping up on Rotten Tomatoes.

After 11 reviews, The Idol is sitting at a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, when this show is released to more critics and general audiences it's likely to pick up some better scores, but this is not a great start to say the least. Critics are lambasting the show for being every bit as sleazy as the industry its trying to satirize. But, at least there are those maintaining Lily-Rose Depp gives a solid performance, so there's that.

Will you be watching The Idol?