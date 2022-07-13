The idea was to kill a key character in Stranger Things 4

HQ

Those of you who have seen the fourth season of Stranger Things know that things don't end very well for everyone involved, but it could have been a lot worse. So before you read on, be warned as this is all about how this season ended, so think about that before you continue.

In Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Unlocked, the Duffer brothers reveal that the plan was originally to kill Max Mayfield, but that they ended up with this slightly more vague ending after writing the fifth season. This is because her coma plays an important role then.

Do you think the season lost weight because of this?