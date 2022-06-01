The idea of a TV series about Lando Calrissian has not been scrapped

HQ

It was with Solo: A Star Wars Story that we were introduced to a much younger Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. Since then, there has been a lot of talk about having the actor play the role once again, and this in the form of his own TV series. So far, however, we've seen no sign of that happening anytime soon though, but in an interview with Total Film, Kathleen Kennedy told us that the plans have not been scrapped:

"I never say never. It's certainly not something that we're doing with any intention right now. We're still talking about Lando with Donald Glover, for instance, but I don't think we would intentionally just look back at some of the characters like Luke and Leia and whatnot and decide arbitrarily to do a story. There would have to be a really strong reason why."