The iconic Friends Central Perk couch just sold at auction for almost $30,000

In an effort to commemorate 30 years of the sitcom Friends, American auction house, Julien's Auctions, recently hosted a special event where a whole bunch of Friends memorabilia was up for sale.

The lot included 110 items from the show, be it clothing items worn by the cast (even the late Matthew Perry), reproduced scripts, VIP studio tours, accessories found in set backgrounds, and even complete, original pieces of furniture.

Speaking on the latter point, one of the most expensive lots was a studio made reproduction of the Central Perk couch, which went for a whopping $29,250. The couch was estimated to rake in a couple of thousands of dollars and managed to exceed that estimation by around 10-times.

In fact, this seems to have been the theme with the entire lot, as Rachel Green's Sweater was expected to sell for $1,000-$1,500 and eventually sold for $6,500, the Central Perk Sign as thought to go for $500-$700 and sold for $5,850, and the ugly Geller Cup Trophy managed to exceed its $300-$500 expectation by around 30-times by selling for $9,100.

Are you surprised that the Friends memorabilia ended up being such a hot commodity?