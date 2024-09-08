The Ice Cream Man is making a movie comeback

Sony have acquired the film rights to classic horror The Ice Cream Man via their label Screen Gems.

The horror anthology, created by W. Maxwell Price, the anthology covers an array of horrors, all of which are aligned by the titular, mysterious, Ice Cream Man.

The project is in early development at the moment and currently seeking a writer, but Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are confirmed to be producing.

Gough and Millar are quite the experienced horror duo, being the creators of Netflix's Wednesday and writers of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (thanks, THR).