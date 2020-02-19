Cookies

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Hu's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order theme song out now

The unique, eerie and all-around badass intro track to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, 'Sugaan Essena', is available to stream on Spotify and iTunes.

The badass song Sugaan Essena (Black Thunder) by The Hu from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available to rock out to on Spotify and iTunes, as revealed by EA and the talented Mongolian rockers themselves. The song plays in the introduction sequence, through the headphones of protagonist Cal Kestis before playing again in the Battle Arena, to which Kestis proclaims "Hey, I recognise this band".

The song is an exceptional original track that truly captures the essence of the game of which it acts as the theme song, so make sure to check it out on Spotify and iTunes and take a look at the phenomenal music video, showcasing the band's talents.

To add to the Star Wars excitement, EA also revealed that the game took home the award for best video game at the NME Awards 2020, so if you have yet to give it a go, now's as good a time as ever.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

