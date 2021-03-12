LIVE

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

The Hunter from Hood: Outlaws & Legends introduced

This character is perfect for those who like to take a stealthy approach.

On May 10, a more darker, somewhat grittier and definitely more multiplayer focused Robin Hood adventure is coming. It is called Hood: Outlaws & Legends and it's developed by Sumo Digital (Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Sackboy: A Big Adventure).

Recently, we were introduced to the Robin the Ranger, and now it is time to meet the Hunter Marianne (which we assume is a homage to Maid Marian). This is the character for those who likes to use stealth and take out unsuspecting enemies. In a brand new trailer, we get to take a look at Marianne's features which includes a clever invisibility system that let's you stay unseen longer if you can continuously more forward and take out enemies to refill your meter.

Check this video out below. We assume videos with the other two characters John the Brawler and Tooke the Mystic isn't too far off.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

