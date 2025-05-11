The hunt for the truth begins in June in Prime Video's We Were Liars

Prime Video has presented a first taste of a new mystery thriller series that it intends to debut this June. Known as We Were Liars, the show is an adaptation of E. Lockhart's novel that revolves around a young group of rich socialites who have their luxury life shattered when a peculiar accident makes it clear that a member of the group is hiding secrets.

The show is set to debut on the streaming service on June 18, and it stars Emily Alyn Lind in the leading role alongside Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, and David Morse.

With We Were Liars premiering in around six weeks, you can watch the show's trailer below as well as reading its full synopsis:

"We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide."