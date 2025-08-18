The Hunt for Gollum to feature both Gandalf and Frodo, McKellen hints

HQ

Sir Ian McKellen may have done plenty throughout his long career, but more than anything, he will forever be most associated with Gandalf in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. A role he is rumoured to reprise in The Hunt for Gollum, the new film directed by Gollum himself, or rather, Andy Serkis. And during a recent event in London, McKellen stunned the crowd by confirming that Frodo will also appear in the film.

"I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum. I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed!"

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that Elijah Wood will return as Frodo, and it hasn't been confirmed whether McKellen himself will actually reprise his role as Gandalf. Still, the hints are hard to ignore. Warner Bros. chief David Zaslav has already positioned The Hunt for Gollum as one of the studio's top upcoming projects alongside Batman, Superman, and Harry Potter.

