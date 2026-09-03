The hunt continues in 2027 with Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance

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One of the first announcements to emerge during this double-header State of Play session ahead of the Tokyo Game Show came from Capcom, offering a glimpse at its next major expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds, titled Ascendance.

In the new clip, we saw the return of the supporting characters who accompanied us throughout the base game, as well as some new faces, whilst the Forbidden Lands face a new threat: an Ancient Dragon that attacks without warning - the embodiment of storm and destruction.

We've also seen that this threat may not be the only one endangering the hunters' society and the region's native inhabitants, as it appears there are some new, unnatural monsters emerging from the corpses of other beasts.

Be that as it may, we'll still have to wait a while to see this DLC, as Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance has pushed back its release window to 2027.

Are you ready to get back out on the hunt?