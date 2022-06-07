The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will premiere in November 2023

HQ

The teaser trailer for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has officially landed and it has revealed exactly when the movie will be premiering.

Set to arrive in November 2023, on the 17th to be exact, this movie will be framed around a young Coriolanus Snow (the tyrannical president from the main series), as he develops feelings for a tribute from District 12 during the tenth annual Hunger Games.

The movie will see Tom Blyth play Snow, and will also see West Side Story's Rachel Zegler starring as Lucy Gray Baird, with Francis Lawrence back to direct the prequel as he did the main movies.

While it's still a while from release, you can check out the teaser trailer below.