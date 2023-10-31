Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actors will be able to promote the movie

The strikes aren't over, but the stars have received special permission.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we've seen some great films over the past few months, you might have noticed something off about their promotion. Actors are notably missing from interviews and other media and it's not because they can't be bothered promoting the film they star in.

As the SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, many films are resorting to directors and other major crew members to promote the movie. However, as reported by Deadline, the upcoming Hunger Games prequel has managed to secure an interim SAG-AFTRA deal to allow its stars to promote the movie.

The film's cast don't necessarily have to promote the movie, but they're free to do so. This makes The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes quite a unique case. Few films have seen their cast out and about promoting them. A24 is one of the only other notable examples, as the studio agreed to SAG-AFTRA's terms almost instantly.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premieres on the 17th of November.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content