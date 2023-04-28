The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes sees the rise of President Snow

This autumn is shaping up to be an absolute behemoth for the film space, as not only is there a new Poirot film, a new Taika Waititi film, a new Marvel film, another Disney effort, and more, there is also a brand new Hunger Games instalment. Granted this is a prequel to the main series starring Jennifer Lawrence, but it's still a big-budget Hunger Games flick.

Known as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, this film will explore the life of a young Coriolanus Snow, as he navigates a world where his once great family has fallen from grace. It'll also tell the story of how he mentored a young girl from District 12, forming all kinds of familiar connections with the mainline films.

The actual plot for the film is as follows: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes "follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

The movie will arrive in theatres on November 17, 2023, and you can see the new trailer for it below.